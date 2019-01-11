Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has acquired Dickenshied Cravillion Insurance Services, based in De Pere, Wisconsin

The Dickenshied Cravillion team will join Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s Vincent Urban Walker division located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that is headed by David Anderson.

Established in 1872, Dickenshied Cravillion Insurance Services, Inc. currently serves the insurance and financial needs of nearly 10,000 individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of Dickenshied Cravillion, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

All Personal Insurance lines

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial, Trucking, Marine Insurance

Payroll

Employee Benefits

Human Capital Management

Professional Liability Insurance

Medical & Malpractice

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty president Marshal Seeman said: “We are pleased to have the Dickenshied Cravillion team join our family of companies. They are the kind of high-quality insurance agency that we want to build with.”

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty executive vice president Eric Holtz said: “The Midwest is a focus for our growth. Our business model thrives on high quality relationships with our clients, staff and carriers. It is our experience that our Midwestern clients and carriers love our model and are looking to grow with us too.

“We look forward to building on the many quality relationships that Dickenshied Cravillion already has.”

Source: Company Press Release