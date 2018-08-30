Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has acquired Indiana-based professional liability agency Ritman & Associates for an undisclosed price.

Jennifer Ritman has built a boutique insurance agency specializing in all things property and casualty with an emphasis on professional liability insurance for attorneys. Ritman & Associates has been serving Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arizona, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi, and Virginia for nearly thirty years.

Jennifer Ritman and her team will be leading the lawyer and business division of Seeman Holtz. This acquisition will no doubt strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s foothold in the Midwest.

Ritman said: “We don’t try to fit square pegs into a round hole. By the same token, we don’t filter everyone into one company or program. We couldn’t be more excited for this new opportunity to serve our clients.”

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States.

With the addition of Ritman & Associates, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

Homeowner’s Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter’s Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Employee Benefits

Human Resources

Professional Liability Insurance

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty president Marshal Seeman said: “We could not be more thrilled to have Jennifer and her team join our family of companies. We have already generated new business opportunities with the combination of our talents.”

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty vice president Eric Holtz said: “Jennifer Ritman is the 800 lb. gorilla in the industry. We have been working on this transaction for some time. We are now so glad to have Jennifer leading this division.”

Source: Company Press Release.