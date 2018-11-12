Sedgwick, a provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has acquired Sproule Graham, an Irish specialist liability loss adjusting practice.

This acquisition strengthens Sedgwick’s extensive geographical coverage across the entire western seaboard of Ireland and supports the company’s growth strategy and the expansion of its range of services.

Sedgwick Ireland CEO Malcolm Hughes said: “Sproule Graham will add considerable experience, expertise and a strategic geographic footprint to our market-leading casualty loss adjusting operations.”

Sproule Graham proprietors Glenn Sproule and Tom Graham said: “Becoming part of Sedgwick, the largest independent specialist adjuster and third-party service provider, not just in Ireland but globally, is a unique opportunity to continue to provide, grow, and develop our services for the benefit of our clients, their customers and colleagues.”

Hughes said: “I am excited to welcome our new colleagues Glenn Sproule, Tom Graham, Colm Kelly, Nigel Barlow, Aisling Griffin and Caroline Bradley to the Sedgwick family.

“We look forward to working together on developing the business and meeting the needs of our growing customer base.

“Sedgwick is the largest independent specialist loss adjuster and third-party professional services provider operating in the Irish market, with 400 colleagues operating from eight regional service centres. The company offers unrivalled expertise, experience and services to clients in the insurance and financial services markets.”

