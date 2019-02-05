Securian Financial has launched Value Protection Indexed Universal Life (IUL), a low-cost, protection-focused indexed universal life insurance policy with a built-in no-lapse guarantee.

A leading accumulation-focused IUL carrier since it entered the market in 2006, Securian Financial is expanding its IUL portfolio and planting a flag in the protection space with the introduction of Value Protection, issued by Minnesota Life Insurance Company.

The product offers affordable, permanent coverage at a competitive price—paying a death benefit even if the policy does not have enough cash value to cover monthly policy charges. The no-lapse guarantee provides coverage for the earlier of 40 years or a specific age based on underwriting class at issue.

“Value Protection IUL offers clients simple, affordable protection that could last a lifetime—a must-have for all financial professionals’ product portfolios,” said Ben Roth, Securian Financial’s national sales vice president for retail product distribution. “We are excited to introduce this protection-focused IUL to distributors who know us well for our popular accumulation-focused products.”

Optional living benefits available for an additional fee with Value Protection IUL include an Accelerated Death Benefit for Chronic Illness Agreement. The agreement gives clients access to their death benefit if they are not able to perform two of six activities of daily living (ADLs) and meet other eligibility requirements.

Additional key features of Value Protection IUL include:

Multiple indexed account options, including both capped and uncapped options, and a fixed account that credits a minimum of two percent growth annually

Policy reminder emails to help financial professionals service client contracts

Face amounts from $100,000 (minimum) to $5 million (maximum)

Securian Financial’s strength and ratings

