SCOR Global Life, a global reinsurance company, has forged a partnership with Human Longevity to offer data-driven health intelligence to life insurance policyholders.

Based in California, Human Longevity uses a combination of DNA sequencing and expert analysis with machine learning to deliver individual health assessments.

The health tech company creates a personal health risk profile by combining insights from various tests such as full genome sequencing, full body MRI, blood samples and EKG among others with an overlay of tests correlated to genetic predisposition to evaluate “actual” risk.

Through its assessment, Human Longevity comes up with a health plan that can stop, cut down or delay the onset of certain conditions, with an objective to increase the life expectancy of people aged over 50 by five to ten years.

SCOR Global Life Americas executive vice president and chief strategy officer Michael Colannino said: “As data-driven health intelligence becomes more accessible and affordable, we see an opportunity to improve the health and well-being of policyholders by offering services that can help extend life expectancy.

“As a reinsurer, we are eager to contribute to innovation that identifies health risks early and provides win-win outcomes.”

Through the partnership, SCOR Global Life will provide its clients access to the health information services of Human Longevity.

The reinsurance company through the partnership is expected to promote healthy lifestyle choices and help in managing medical conditions for its policyholders.

Human Longevity interim CEO and radiogenomics chief David Karow said: “We believe our partnership with SCOR Global Life will demonstrate the potential for these predictive models to improve risk management capabilities for the life insurance and reinsurance industries, with an even more inspiring benefit in the potential it has to help their clients live longer and healthier lives.”

SCOR Global Life said that the partnership with the health tech company is part of its SCOR Life & Health Ventures, which was founded to develop a community of trusted partners that will provide its clients access to highly advanced health and wellness technology.