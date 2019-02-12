Santam, South Africa’s leading general insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, are pleased to announce that Santam has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter as its platform for claims management.

An existing Guidewire client, Santam will implement ClaimCenter for its personal and commercial lines of business, across direct and intermediated distribution channels. Deployment to non-commercial motor business is planned to follow in Q1 2020. The insurer has also selected Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter for its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence.

“The expansion of our Guidewire relationship supports Santam’s strategic focus to simplify and rationalise our core processes,” commented Kevin Wright, Santam CIO. “Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform™ will underpin this aim and support us in delivering modern products and services to our clients. In addition, Guidewire’s Marketplace, will allow us to access validated accelerators built by Guidewire’s partner ecosystem to heighten our innovation and help us achieve TCO reduction.”

Guidewire Core and Data solutions will enable Santam to:

Boost operational efficiencies by streamlining and modernising multiple core systems;

Build a strategic platform for data and reporting needs across their business;

Develop a solid foundation for claims digitalisation; and

Use a robust insurance marketplace to harvest complementary insurtech and best of breed solutions for quicker time to market.

“ClaimCenter’s sound implementation record and its maturity were key in our selection,” said Fanus Coetzee, Head of Claims at Santam. “We are confident this will provide us with the flexibility and agility we require to support our current and future business needs, as well as the capacity to introduce more efficiency throughout our claims processing and management.”

“We are delighted that Santam has chosen to expand their long-standing relationship with us,” said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire. “We admire Santam’s focus on delivering responsible and ethical insurance to their policyholders and clients and look forward to working with them as they solidify their position in South Africa, as well as internationally, using Guidewire InsurancePlatform.”

Source: Company Press Release