Saga breakdown cover customers will have access to RAC's remote technician - a service that allows policyholders to share a video feed to a technician using their phone and receive instructions on how to diagnose the issue

A new five-year partnership between over-50s insurer Saga and breakdown cover specialist RAC will extend its roadside assistance service to UK customers travelling in 55 countries and territories.

The new deal will also give Saga customers access to RAC’s Track My Rescue app – which follows the progress of a patrol van or recovery driver to a breakdown’s location.

Policyholders will also have access to an RAC remote technician – a service that allows customers to share a video feed to a technician using their phone and receive instructions on how to diagnose the cause of their breakdown.

RAC’s business roadside managing director Phil Ryan said: “It is great news that two such like-minded organisations have forged a new working relationship together on both the breakdown and insurance fronts.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to improve the level of breakdown assistance cover that Saga customers will now benefit from over the next five years.

“Furthermore, it’s good to see all the investment we have been making in technology to improve the breakdown experience for all our customers helping us differentiate us from our competitors.”

Why is Saga working with the RAC for its breakdown cover?

Saga believes the new partnership will benefit its customers due to RAC’s reputation in breakdown assistance, as well as its dedication to push innovation in its service.

Saga CEO Gary Duggan said: “We are delighted to improve the level of breakdown assistance our customers will benefit from over the next five years through our relationship with RAC – the RAC’s focus on innovation and technology will enhance our customer experience.

“RAC has a great track record in providing first-class breakdown service at the roadside, so we feel very confident our customers will appreciate and value the assistance they receive in their moment of need.

“They will also have far greater peace of mind through the various cover enhancements.”

RAC’s reputation for innovation

Portable electric car charger

Yesterday, RAC launched a portable electric car charger to replace its previous bulky one that took up too much van space.

The new technology was launched to accommodate the needs of a growing market of electric vehicle drivers in the UK, and to alleviate concerns about the amount of charging points available to them.

The firm’s charger, named the EV-Boost system, follows a recent partnership between multi-insurance giant Liverpool Victoria and charger point locating software firm Zap-Map.

Both of these developments show a growing appetite for insurers to embrace electric vehicles, the number of which grew from an average of 500 registered vehicles per month in 2014 to 5,000 per month in 2018.

All-Wheels-Up recovery system

The RCA’s newest towing equipment was released early last month to allow its recovery vehicles to deploy a miniature flatbed to recover vehicles for where a roadside fix is impossible.

Mr Ryan said: “The RAC-developed All-Wheels-Up recovery system, which effectively gives patrol vans ‘flatbed recovery capability’, is believed to be an industry-first, which clearly demonstrates our passion for innovation.

“It saves customers time by not having to wait for a separate recovery vehicle by enabling patrols to recover vehicles they previously couldn’t, such as 4x4s, automatics, electric vehicles and vehicles with transmission faults, multiple punctures or broken suspensions.”