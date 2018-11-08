RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM) has announced the merger of two of their Managing General Underwriter teams - EmergIn Risk and ThinkRisk.

The teams will operate under the EmergIn Risk brand going forward.

Reza Khan, based in New York, will lead the media liability and specialty E&O products on a global basis.

Jamie Bouloux joins Reza in New York to spearhead the global cyber, technology E&O, and Miscellaneous E&O initiatives. Underwriting for EmergIn Risk will continue in the US and London, with Debbie Hobbs assuming the leadership of the London operations.

By uniting the talent of the two MGUs, RSGUM is able to provide deeper underwriting expertise, broader jurisdictional capabilities, and synergies for new, innovative emerging products for clients.

As RSG’s first managing general underwriter, ThinkRisk has underwritten media liability, specialized E&O coverages and cyber products for U.S. businesses since 2010.

EmergIn Risk, launched in 2016, specializes in underwriting complex cyber and tech related exposures for global businesses in industry sectors, including Energy / Utilities, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation, among others.

EmergIn Risk won the prestigious Advisen 2018 Cyber Newcomer of the Year Award as well as Business Insurance’s 2018 U.S. Insurance Underwriting Team of the Year award (for the professional lines/cyber segment).

RSG underwriting managers chairman and CEO Mike Rice said: “The combination of these two outstanding underwriting teams allows RSGUM to provide greater depth of products and services to our clients. Working together, Reza, Jamie and the newly merged EmergIn Risk team will collaborate in both the expansion of existing programs as well as the creation of new emerging products.”

Source: Company Press Release