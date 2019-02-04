Ryan Specialty Group has acquired the assets and operations of Boston Insurance Specialists, Inc. (BIS), an independently owned wholesale insurance brokerage with offices in Mansfield and Westfield, Massachusetts.

BIS’ team is now a part of R-T Specialty, LLC (RT Specialty), the wholesale brokerage unit of Ryan Specialty Group (RSG). The agreement to acquire BIS was previously announced on January 24, 2019.

Boston Insurance Specialists was founded in 2001 and is a family-owned business led by the founders Debbie Murphy and Peggy Giancola. This New England-based operation represents and has binding authority with some of the top Excess & Surplus Lines carriers in the United States and London. Their specialty product solutions include Property, Casualty, Professional Liability, and Personal Lines. The team’s greatest strength lies in the quality and experience of their professionals and the ability to respond quickly to clients’ needs.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release