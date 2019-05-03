RSA has appointed Kay Martin as the new UK Personal Lines Managing Director.

Kay will be responsible for the development and growth of RSA’s Personal Insurance business, which specialises in Home, Motor and Pet insurance distributed through RSA’s direct brand MORE TH>N and personal broker and affinity partnerships.

Kay began her general insurance career at Aviva, where she held a number of Marketing, Business Development and Proposition roles, before leading the programme to take Norwich Union to Aviva as Director of Marketing and Communications. Kay also spent time at Zurich, where she held several roles including UK Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, and Interim Personal Lines Managing Director.

Kay’s appointment is one of a number of changes in RSA’s UK&I business. Louisa Leonard, previously COO of RSA’s Johnson and Lifestyle business in Canada, has been appointed COO, UK&I. David Germain, currently Group CIO, will expand his responsibilities to include the UK&I business. Gavin Wilkinson, CFO of RSA’s Irish business, has been named Chief Financial Officer, UK&I.

Following the changes, David Coughlan, Darren McKenzie and Matt Hotson will leave RSA.

Scott Egan, CEO, RSA UK & International said:

“Our Personal Lines team is at the forefront of our business and critical to our success in the UK. Kay has impressive credentials for the role and will bring both energy and expertise to RSA. I am delighted she has chosen to join us and I am looking forward to working with her closely to build an exciting next phase for our Personal Lines business.

“I am also pleased to welcome Louisa, Gavin and David Germain to the UK&I business. I thank David, Matt and Darren for the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time with the organisation, and wish them the best for the future.”

Kay Martin, added:

“It’s a great time to be joining RSA’s Personal Lines business. Personal Lines and the MORE TH>N brand are a vital part of RSA’s UK offering and I can’t wait to start working with the team to help it realise its ambitions.”

All appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Source: Company Press Release