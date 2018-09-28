Mutual life insurance, pensions and investments company Royal London has selected GEP's unified procurement software platform for complete source-to-contract solution.

Headquartered in the City of London, Royal London is the latest market-leading enterprise to adopt the SMART by GEP unified procurement software platform, and will be using the system for full source-to-contract (S2C) operations, including spend analysis, savings management, sourcing, contract management and supplier management.

Royal London sourcing operations head Ben Jeffery said: “After an extensive selection process, we have opted to partner with GEP who we believe offers a solution that enables us to significantly enhance our sourcing proposition.

“This partnership will enable us to deliver efficiencies throughout the sourcing life cycle through better opportunity and spend analysis, improved market insight, a more streamlined tender process, improved contractual oversight, enhanced risk management, and ultimately, a better experience for suppliers and other third parties.”

SMART by GEP’s unified source-to-order software platform is a complete procurement platform which unifies all the functions of procurement in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies.

SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP’s Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. All GEP products are platform agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-order functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, SaaS-based S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time, on any device.

Source: Company Press Release