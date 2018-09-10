Grange Insurance said its auto insurance customers will soon be able to request roadside assistance directly via their Grange Mobile app.

The digital experience includes real-time GPS tracking of the service truck to the customer’s location, so they can rest assured that help is on the way — and know when it arrives.

Grange Insurance Personal Lines president John North said: “The technology is truly amazing. From initiating the request to the customer satisfaction survey at the end, the platform provides a fully digital experience for roadside assistance that’s fast, safe and reliable for our customers.”

With the new optional Roadside Assistance coverage, Grange policyholders will receive help with the most frequent types of roadside emergencies, including engine trouble, battery issues, running out of fuel, getting locked out of the vehicle, having a flat tire and needing a tow to the nearest repair facility.

Available at three coverage levels, customers can choose the Roadside Assistance coverage that best meets their needs. For example, higher coverage levels provide towing over greater distances, more advanced locksmith services, lodging expenses, airbag replacement and trip interruption coverage.

Grange’s roadside assistance service will be powered by Urgent.ly, a leading global digital roadside assistance platform. Urgent.ly combines powerful platform technology with a proven and reliable service provider network comprised of over 45,000 digitally connected service vehicles.

With safety and quality as a top priority, Urgent.ly conducts extensive background checks of its service provider partners. Customers can see the name and contact information of the service provider and can contact the driver directly.

To use the service, Grange customers with Roadside Assistance coverage must first download the Grange Mobile app, available for both iPhone and Android devices. During a roadside emergency, the customer can use their app to either click to call an Urgent.ly customer service representative or to complete a fully-digital request for roadside assistance via the app.

Urgent.ly’s technology gathers information from the customer, such as finding their location, and then coordinates the delivery of the service truck. Once the request is made, customers can watch as the service truck travels to their location, using a real-time, GPS-enabled map on their Grange Mobile app. Customers can also call to request roadside assistance using the phone number printed on the back of their ID cards. Customers that prefer to request service over the phone will still be able to track their entire experience in real-time using a mobile web app delivered via text message.

While Grange customers with Roadside Assistance coverage will have no out-of-pocket cost for eligible covered services, customers without this coverage can still call for roadside assistance and pay with a credit card over the phone, with access to Grange’s negotiated lower rates.

Now available in Kentucky, Grange’s new Roadside Assistance coverage and on-demand roadside services will be available in nearly all states where Grange offers auto insurance by the end of the year.

Grange Insurance’s new Roadside Assistance coverage will replace its existing Towing & Labor coverage in most states, which helped reimburse policyholders after a covered roadside emergency.

