ReSource Pro has acquired Oceanus Partners, a 10-year-old Florida-based insurance training, coaching and consulting firm.

“ReSource Pro specializes in facilitating service excellence so that our clients can support more revenue,” said ReSource Pro CEO Dan Epstein. “Because of their proven ability to elevate producer performance, Oceanus Partners is a perfect fit to help our clients bring more business through the door and into an optimized service environment.”

Oceanus Partners offers sales and technical insurance training through workshops, webinars, coaching and online courses for sales personnel, agency principals and insurance company executives. The company’s goal is to help insurance professionals differentiate their offerings through advanced risk management, technical knowledge and consultative selling techniques.

“ReSource Pro has a tremendous reputation in the insurance industry, and my colleagues and I are excited to join such a dynamic, growing company,” said Frank Pennachio, co-founder of Oceanus Partners along with Susan Toussaint. “We look forward to adding to the value that ReSource Pro delivers and deepening our relationships in the industry.”

Both Pennachio and Toussaint will continue to lead Oceanus Partners as a ReSource Pro company. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release