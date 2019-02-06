Relation Insurance Services announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement acquiring J. Deutsch Associates, a privately owned and operated insurance agency, for undisclosed terms.

The transaction is expected to bring together complementary portfolios and strategically deepens Relation’s Education Solutions student health insurance offerings. Additionally, the acquisition expands the company’s footprint in the Northeast. The purchase is Relation’s first in New York.

“This is a strategic acquisition for Relation’s business, as it augments our product offerings and deepens our presence in existing geographic markets,” said Edward Nathan Page, President and Chief Operating Officer, Relation Insurance Services. “Jeff and his team bring a wealth of experience in the international student health market, and ISP is a great product that will help us even better support our clients in meeting the needs of international students studying in the U.S. We’re also excited to have such a strong platform from which to further develop our operations in the Northeast.”

Founded in 1998, J. Deutsch Associates is based in New York City. The company provides insurance to international students and scholars in the U.S. through its International Student Protection (ISP) offering but has also evolved into a full-service brokerage offering business travel accident insurance, group life insurance, basic and voluntary accidental death and dismemberment insurance, statutory disability insurance, short-term disability insurance and long-term disability insurance. The acquisition is expected to increase Relation’s presence and customer-service capabilities in the Northeast, and will also enhance the company’s product portfolio in the international student health insurance market.

“Relation’s Education Solutions team is a major force in the student health insurance market, and the company shares our passion for legendary service,” said J. Deutsch Associates President Jeff Deutsch. “We’re excited to be joining the Relation family, as it allows us to continue to expand upon the insurance products and services we can offer our clients.”

Deutsch Associates and their ISP program have been well-known to Relation Education Solutions’ leadership for many years, and in 2018 Relation began working as the claims administrator for the ISP plans, which offer competitive, affordable international student health insurance. The short-term accident and sickness medical plans extend protection to international students, scholars, researchers, and visitors traveling to the United States, as well as to U.S. students studying abroad. J. Deutsch Associate’s ISP program, along with the other student-health-related insurance products, aligns with Relation’s long-term growth strategy of procuring scalable businesses with significant potential when combined with its current portfolio.

“Combining our consultative approach and breadth of resources with an already strong team will help us grow further in the international student market,” said Relation Education Solutions President, Neil Majors. “It was a logical next step to join forces because of the strong international student insurance expertise they’ll bring to the table, as well as how closely our businesses and cultures align. We couldn’t be more pleased we’re taking our partnership to the next level.”

