QBE North America, an integrated specialist insurer, has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered (AI) service, TextQBE, to improve conversations with customers during claims process.

The service forms part of QBE North America’s commitment to provide customers with higher quality experience. It will allow the company to give immediate responses from the AI-powered service to customers who report claims.

The TextQBE virtual assistant will help in updating and moving its customers through the claims process in a quick and simple manner.

QBE North America technical operations senior vice president Alyssa Hunt said: “We know that speed and convenience of communication is key to delivering the experience of excellence for our customers, and this intelligent conversation platform helps us take it to the next level.

“We’re able to give customers the option to communicate how they prefer, and the virtual assistant’s ‘intelligence’ enables us to offer customers the answers to simple questions about deductibles, receipt of photos and other documents rapidly on a mobile device.”

The communication platform has been developed by Hi Marley, an Insurtech company. QBE has been the first insurer to have added the AI-powered solutions its core insurance system to enhance claims experience for its customers.

QBE North America said that the solution has been introduced after positive results were observed initially and is also exploring new ways of using the solution to its other insurance products.

The company claimed that the solution was particularly helpful during last year’s California wildfires, where its claims department could not reach customers on their land line phones as they were destroyed along with the rest of the homes.

With the AI platform, the claims department was able to send text messages right away and helped customers who were struggling with the devastation.

QBE North America claims senior vice president Eric Sanders said: “Everything we do is with our customers in mind. The claims environment has evolved, and we are responding to customers who have become accustomed to receiving information in real-time, on a mobile device.

“Customer satisfaction scores through the service have averaged 4.6 out of 5 – many with comments such as ‘great customer service, fast and friendly, answered all my questions.”

Hi Marley CEO Michael Greene said: “We are thrilled to work alongside an innovative leader like QBE to integrate our solution with their core claim handling platform. Their team is helping us push the limits in what artificial intelligence and messaging can do to empower insurers to delight customers.”