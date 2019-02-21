Prime Insurance Company has announced the addition of three top insurance companies to its roster of re-insurers.

As a premier excess and surplus lines insurance carrier for specialty risks, Prime has longstanding strategic relationships with Lloyd’s of London, Gen Re, and RLI.

Today, the company has the extra support of National Indemnity Co. (NICO), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; AXA XL, a subsidiary of global insurance and reinsurance company AXA; and Transatlantic Re.

“We are pleased to have the added power and prestige of these re-insurers behind us,” says Rick J. Lindsey, CEO, President and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company. “We believe it’s a natural extension of our strength, stability and growth.” Prime writes business in all 50 states up to $10 million limits in house, and up to $20 million through reinsurance partners. Prime is rated A by A.M. Best* and has developed a bold business model that has inspired 30 years of success and growth.

Over the past few years, Prime has seen great expansion, especially with the introduction of “All-In-One” approach, which is customized coverage that encompasses specialty liability, property and casualty, professional, individual and commercial auto insurance.

Prime provides fast, flexible underwriting and a partnership approach to specialty liability, professional, property and casualty insurance coverage. The company’s proven partnership approach to underwriting, risk management and claims has inspired 30 years of success and growth. Adds Mr. Lindsey, “We look forward to working with all our reinsurance partners and serving the specialty lines market with even greater support.”

Prime Insurance Company, Inc. is an excess and surplus lines insurance carrier with offices in Chicago, IL; Naples, FL and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Source: Company Press Release