Portage Mutual Insurance, a mutual insurance provider in Canada, has selected Hyland's OnBase enterprise information platform as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Portage Mutual Insurance selected OnBase because of its reputation as a leading provider of content services for the insurance industry and partnership with Guidewire. The mutual insurer will install OnBase in tandem with Guidewire ClaimCenter to enhance claims management capabilities.

“When searching for a content services platform, we did our due diligence to analyze the market to select the right vendor that will help us meet our needs now and into the foreseeable future,” said Randy Owens, director of marketing, brand and sales at Portage Mutual Insurance. “Hyland came out on top of our analysis for many reasons, including its impeccable reputation in the industry and the sophisticated integration between OnBase and Guidewire’s suite of products.”

The OnBase Solution Accelerators for Guidewire InsuranceSuite are validated integration points for a package of Guidewire-tested and approved software capabilities, Hyland professional services and ongoing customer support. The pre-configured solutions address common use-case scenarios and are tested and approved by both Hyland and Guidewire to maximize the value and investment in digital transformation strategies using Guidewire’s insurance platform.

“Our partnership with Guidewire and maturity of our integration with its products continues to drive successful business transformation for insurers,” said Cara McFarlane, insurance solution product marketing manager at Hyland. “Portage Mutual is known for the trust its customers have in the company. Implementing OnBase and Guidewire in tandem supports its strategy to better manage information, digitally to continue to deliver superior services.”

After completing phase one of its implementation in claims, Portage Mutual plans to extend OnBase into it policy and billing departments and then it back-office solutions.

Source: Company Press Release