Plymouth Rock Assurance has today introduced homeowners to a revolutionary new way to protect their properties.

Homeowners can now buy insurance from the company’s elite agency force – or for themselves online – in just minutes. After two years of testing in Pennsylvania, the insurgent product launches today in New Jersey and is expected to launch in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut later this year.

The new product is a rebellion against the traditionally lengthy process for obtaining a quote and buying a policy. Plymouth Rock rejects the concept of having to answer dozens of detailed questions, complete lengthy processes, inspections and underwriting steps, only for the customer to see the price change after multiple reviews. Plymouth Rock will allow buyers and agents to obtain an accurate quote in seconds, enabling them to check their current coverage and price quickly, even when they aren’t in the market for a new home insurance policy.

While many insurance companies are experimenting with faster and easier processes, none are backed by the expertise and financial strength of the Plymouth Rock Group of Companies, which now writes and manages $1.4 billion in premium. Few companies offer the broad coverage or history of storm recovery assistance provided by this leader in the Northeast market.

“Only 12 percent of homeowners shop for a new policy each year,” said Bill Martin, who leads the efforts of Plymouth Rock’s Home Insurance Group. “This may be because it is more fun to do something else… like make a sandwich. Many of our competitors collect data to prove their insurance applicants’ answers wrong. We use the data to make customers’ lives simpler and avoid playing ‘gotcha.’ We decided getting an insurance quote should be easier, more interesting and fun than making a sandwich.”

Known for extremely complex requirements, long phone calls and confusing questionnaires, home insurance quotes are time-consuming and often frustrating for consumers. Plymouth Rock intends to solve those problems with a product that is simple, fast and reliable.

Martin continued: “When you can get a quote in seconds – especially when it comes from a company you know will be there for you when it’s time to pay claims – you don’t have to have a reason to get a quote. We encourage all homeowners to quote, whether their policy is up for renewal, they’re moving or just for fun. You may be able to save hundreds of dollars by getting a quote from Plymouth Rock right now – in seconds.”

Product Features

Plymouth Rock’s innovative product combines a fast and simple quoting process that can be completed in seconds simply by entering an address and selecting coverages, discounts and a pay plan. Harnessing the power of data from trusted, publically available sources, Plymouth Rock has pre-rated nearly 93 percent of properties in each of its states. This enables homeowners and agents to quote – and buy – a home insurance policy in just minutes.

The product’s speed and ease of use are combined with flexible coverage options and unique offerings tailored to the modern property owner, including:

Home Sharing Coverage designed to protect homeowners – and home renters – who use home sharing services

Home Systems Protection to insure home essentials like furnaces, air conditioners and refrigerators when they break down

Utility Service Line Coverage to protect against damage to underground pipes or utility lines between your home and the street

Identity Theft Resolution and Prevention Services to resolve an identity theft incident, identity monitoring services to prevent ID fraud, and reimbursement of expenses incurred in resolving an ID theft event.

“We plan to shake up the home insurance buying process,” said Martin. “Making it easy for everyone to quote and buy home, condo and renters insurance – and offering the kinds of coverages today’s property owners need. We’re thrilled to be launching in New Jersey and look forward to future launches in our other states.”

Source: Company Press Release