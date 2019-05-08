iPipelinehas announced Pekin Life Insurance will use its Resonant for new business and underwriting and DocFast for e-Delivery to power its core new business platform.

The platform is used to automate and simplify sales activities for 1,500 distributors.

SSG Digital, iPipeline’s end-to-end core platform for the life insurance and financial services industry, is the most widely used platform among independent and captive agents and licensed financial advisors in North America.

“Digital transformation is a key focus for executives in life insurance and financial services seeking to accelerate the speed of business. Pekin Life’s decision to implement our new business and underwriting and e-Delivery solutions is enabling them to deploy a powerful, end-to-end core platform to optimize sales for their independent agents,” said Tim Wallace, CEO, iPipeline. “Our SSG Digital platform delivers the most extensive capabilities offering in North America. Pekin Life’s tightly integrated quoting, illustrations, and e-app products are now enabling them to feed critical data into their underwriting and e-delivery process. This is a game changer, and it demonstrates how one platform has the ability to power new business functions across the enterprise.”

“As a result of our decision to innovate, information from the e-App will be directly transferred to our underwriting environment to reduce processing time. Approved policies will, in the very near future, be e-delivered to our customers to speed issuance and get them protected faster. This is an enormous gain for Pekin Life and our customers,” said Diane Steiner, Vice President, Life Underwriting, Pekin Life Insurance. “Pekin Life is focused on providing peace of mind and long-term security for our policyholders, shareholders, agents, and employees. Our digital transformation initiative with iPipeline supports this focus and allows us to meet the expectations of our customers by offering them an innovative, easy and quick buying experience to accomplish their financial goals.”

iPipeline’s SSG Digital core platform is designed to enable the life insurance and financial services industry to automate and simplify all new business, administration, and in force management tasks to achieve desirable business outcomes.

