Peel Mutual Insurance Company has selected Deloitte and its InsurCloud solution as its new policy, billing, and claims administration system with continued application management support.

Peel Mutual Insurance is making a significant investment to replace its current system landscape to align with its vision of business growth enabled through a customer and broker centric experience that is built on trust, community and strong relationships, which InsurCloud can facilitate.

The Deloitte InsurCloud solution is a cloud-based managed service offering, pre-configured with functionality aligned to the Canadian Insurance market, built on the Guidewire InsuranceSuite, and leveraging Amazon Web Services as its infrastructure provider for on-going infrastructure management and monitoring services.

“Deloitte is looking forward to partnering with Peel Mutual Insurance on its transformation journey using InsurCloud, and is committed to a long-term relationship with Peel, helping them enable their growth and enhanced service delivery in the years to come,” said Daniel Shum, Deloitte’s Managing Partner, InsurCloud Solutions.

“Peel Mutual Insurance is excited to be joining with Deloitte as we work towards our mission to be the best Mutual in Ontario for our customers, employees and our broker/agent partners,” said Irene Bianchi, President and CEO of Peel Mutual Insurance.

Source: Company Press Release