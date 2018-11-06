NSM MGA has announced that it will launch a second underwriting brand, First Specialty, after the recent acquisition of Xpekt.

Xpekt managing director Mark Bacon said: “We are delighted to be bringing First Specialty to the market to sit alongside our Xpekt brand. First Specialty will offer a broad range of highly specialised and niche motor insurance products to the market whilst Xpekt will continue to focus on local community business.

“Our two brands will work side by side in the market, serving the needs of a carefully selected panel of specialist and community brokers. We will have a relentless focus on delivering exceptional service to brokers and customers whilst providing the assurance of A rated underwriting capacity and the backing of NSM.

“We will be releasing our first products to the market on the 12th November and will follow this up with further product releases over the subsequent weeks.

“Andrew Dodd, head of underwriting for First Specialty will work closely with Colin Hart and the Xpekt team to ensure that we meet the needs of our chosen broker panel and their customers.”

Source: Company Press Release