Risk Control Technologies Inc. (RCT), the leading provider of risk control software to the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that NJM Insurance Group (NJM) has successfully deployed its software to optimize loss prevention services.

Headquartered in West Trenton, New Jersey, NJM is among the largest property and casualty insurers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

NJM’s loss prevention program is part of its mission to provide value-based insurance solutions to policyholders. NJM selected RCT to satisfy its loss prevention software needs as part of its larger vision to improve the customer experience and help policyholders reduce and prevent losses. “We’re thrilled with our selection and the service we’ve received from RCT’s team,” says Jim Clancy, NJM’s Loss Prevention Manager. “We expect this partnership to help us bring the highest levels of service, integrity, and financial stewardship to our customers.”

RCT’s software solution enables insurance organizations to:

Manage the delivery and planning of loss prevention services.

Reduce inefficiencies through automated assessment processes.

Enable more effective recommendation management and follow-up.

Track staff performance using built-in management-reporting tools.

Track and manage all loss prevention interactions with policyholders.

Improve the quality and consistency of loss prevention reports.

Eliminate reliance on internal IT resources for system maintenance.

Provide underwriters with high-quality, timely data to support decision-making.

Enhance data mining, reporting, and forecasting capabilities.

“We are very excited to have NJM join the RCT community,” stated Sean Banikin, Chief Operating Officer at RCT. “NJM has an enduring commitment to safety, and we’re delighted to play a role in maintaining this legacy through the use of our software.”

