NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement, and individual private client solutions, has acquired Mass Insurance Brokers Limited and Easyway Insurance Brokers Inc. (collectively known as Mass).

The transaction closed effective Dec. 24, 2018.

Based in Markham, Ontario, with additional offices across the province of Ontario and an office in Montreal, Mass is a leading property and casualty insurance brokerage. Their group, affinity and individual coverages range from custom home products through high-risk auto policies. They also specialize nationally in the niche of equestrian insurance through Henry Equestrian. This acquisition expands NFP’s property and casualty offerings across Canada through a well-connected brokerage that has provided individualized service for over 30 years. Mass prides itself not only on its long lasting personal relationships with clients, but also on building and fostering key relationships with Canada’s top insurance carriers.

Mass President and CEO Greg Dunn will continue on the leadership team, joining NFP as a managing director overseeing personal lines and small commercial lines. Randy McGlynn will become a director of business development. Dunn and McGlynn will report to Marty Shaw, president of NFP Canada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the entire Mass team to the NFP family,” said Shaw. “Their strong leadership team, industry expertise and presence in the Canadian market will help us establish an even greater footprint across the country’s largest provinces.”

“This acquisition couldn’t have come at a better time. Embarking on this new relationship with NFP, we enter 2019 with even more momentum than the previous year,” said Dunn. “The expansive list of capabilities and resources that NFP provides benefits our long-standing clients and will help boost our service menu to appeal to prospective clients.”

“We go to great lengths to ensure our clients get the most comprehensive coverage along with a premier level of service,” said McGlynn. “We couldn’t be happier to join NFP, an international brokerage and consulting business that matches this commitment.”

Source: Company Press Release