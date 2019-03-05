NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement, and individual private client solutions, announced that it has acquired Wright Insurance Agency.

The transaction closed effective Dec. 1, 2018.

Wright Insurance Agency is a property and casualty brokerage that specializes in farm, agricultural, winery and commercial lines. This acquisition enhances NFP’s expertise and resources in the wine industry and diversifies its P&C offerings. Former principal Eric Wright will join NFP as vice president of NFP’s P&C business.

“Eric and the team are a wonderful addition to the NFP family,” said John Hohman, president of NFP’s West region. “This acquisition will strengthen our capabilities in Northern California and augment our relationships within the agricultural and wine industries. In business since 1919, Wright Insurance Agency’s unwavering focus on putting the client’s best interest first remains constant, matching our approach for developing one-to-one solutions for clients across all verticals.”

“We take pride in our long-standing heritage in California,” said Wright. “We are excited to apply our coverage expertise, specialty capabilities and personalized solutions to serve the broader NFP client base and look forward to bringing the power of a national company to our existing clients and community.”

Source: Company Press Release