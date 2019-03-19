NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement, and individual solutions, announced that it has acquired BD Capital Partners LLC. The transaction closed effective December 1, 2018.

Headquartered in Mason, Ohio, BD Capital is an insurance broker that offers property and casualty solutions to clients across the Midwest. BD Capital serves as a trusted advisor in designing personalized insurance solutions to meet clients’ needs.

Former principals Brian Young and Dave Hollenbaugh will join NFP as senior vice presidents, reporting to Mike Schneider, president of NFP’s Central region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian, Dave and the entire BD Capital team to the NFP family,” said Schneider. “The team’s years of experience and deep industry relationships will strengthen and extend our insurance offerings to clients.”

“NFP’s commitment to helping clients achieve their goals made this an attractive choice for us,” said Young. “We are excited to add to NFP’s broader spectrum of expertise, but we also see this as an ideal opportunity to deliver more value to our clients through our local presence and access to the reach, resources and capabilities of a national firm.”

