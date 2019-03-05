National Life Group announced the introduction of TotalSecure, a new, flexible whole life insurance product that offers more living benefit options than any other life insurer.

TotalSecure is issued by National Life’s carriers, National Life Insurance Company and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest.

“While whole life insurance has traditionally been viewed as a rigid and constraining product, TotalSecure provides permanent life insurance protection and the strong guarantees associated with whole life within a flexible and innovative new product structure,” said Mehran Assadi, National Life’s Chairman, CEO and President.

In addition to the new product design, TotalSecure also features living benefits riders that allow customers to access their policy in the event of a qualifying critical illness or injury, terminal or chronic illness.

“National Life has a long history of providing living benefits and we’re proud to give our customers even more flexibility with TotalSecure,” said Assadi. “Total Secure has a suite of living benefit riders that aren’t available from any other life insurance company.” National Life Group offers more living benefit rider options than any other U.S.-based life insurance carrier.

National Life’s nationwide team of financial professionals is available to discuss TotalSecure and a full array of products.

National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow, do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

National Life Group is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vt., in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

Source: Company Press Release