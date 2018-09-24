Roost, a provider of home telematics for property insurance carriers, has entered into a partnership with Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance, a Washington-based mutual insurance company.

In a strategic agreement reached to increase member engagement as well as reduce claims costs, Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance will begin a pilot program to offer free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors to select new and existing policyholders.

Serving customers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Montana, Mutual of Enumclaw will be deploying Roost smart sensors to select policyholders to help them better mitigate the cost and hassle of water leak related claims.

Mutual of Enumclaw will also be able to strengthen their engagement with members through Roost’s co-branded Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance mobile app, recently enhanced with severe weather alerts and home service pro access.

Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance’s Jason Murdock said: “Whether through the latest technology, the quality of our core offerings, or strong and reliable communication, we are always looking for the best ways to meet the needs of our members at their doorstep.

“Roost’s innovative solutions enable us to better connect with and understand our members while also delivering us all a new way to mitigate water related loss.”

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations.

Easily locate in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the co-branded Mutual of Enumclaw app to help minimize water damage and loss.

These Wi-Fi enabled smart sensors don’t require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

Roost co-founder and CEO Roel Peeters said: “With reach across the Northwest, Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance is a great new partner in the battle against water related loss.

“By employing the leading Home Telematics solution, the company is able to use Roost smart sensors and our 24×7 notification platform to give a new level of protection to policyholders.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

