Navacord advances growth strategy with addition of Hamilton-based The Mitchell & Abbott Group Insurance Brokers, effective April 1, 2019.

Serving the needs of Hamilton clients for almost one hundred years, The Mitchell & Abbott Group is Navacord’s first expansion into the Southern Ontario / Niagara Peninsula area and strengthens its presence in the broader GTA. The Mitchell and Abbott Group provides insurance services for commercial and personal lines, employee benefits and also specializes in the design, implementation and administration of affinity and group insurance programs.

“We are excited to join Navacord as a Broker Partner,” said Wayne Abbott, CEO, The Mitchell & Abbott Group. “This is a strategic move for our brokerage that ensures long-term success and sustainability for our clients, especially in this rapidly changing marketplace. We’re able to leverage Navacord’s national relationships with insurance companies and provide our clients access to more diverse product and sector offerings.”

“We’re delighted to welcome The Mitchell & Abbott Group,” said Shawn DeSantis, President & CEO, Navacord Corp. “They are joining like-minded Broker Partners who have also built their businesses on the pillars of entrepreneurialism, business leadership and a commitment to making a difference in their communities. Their expertise in the sector of commercial programs, and specifically hospitality, also complements our current programs portfolio.”

The Mitchell and Abbott Group joins five other family founded Broker Partners that continue to have multiple generations involved in the business: Petrela, Winter & Associates, Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers, Toole Peet Insurance, Paisley Manor Insurance Group and Henderson Insurance Brokers. “As a brokerage that’s been around for ninety plus years we wanted to make sure we did what’s right for our clients, family legacy and community.” said John Mitchell Sr., Senior Vice-President, The Mitchell & Abbott Group.

The Mitchell & Abbott Group will continue under the leadership of Managing Partners, J.P. Mitchell and Taylor Abbott. “We are enthusiastic about the future of The Mitchell & Abbott Group. Navacord was the obvious choice for us. We share the same passion for the success of our clients and commitment to our staff and community,” said J.P. Mitchell, Managing Partner.

Source: Company Press Release