MetLife today announces Richard Nunn as its next Chief Executive Officer in Australia, commencing 1 May 2019.

Mr Nunn is currently the CEO of Statewide Super, a leading superannuation fund based in South Australia and one of MetLife Australia’s longest standing clients. He brings over 30 years’ financial services experience across wealth management (including life insurance and retail advice) and banking in Australia and Asia more broadly.

Geoff Brunsdon, Chair of MetLife in Australia, said of the appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard to MetLife. His deep financial services experience and proven ability to deliver growth make him a great fit for MetLife.

“MetLife continues to gather momentum in Australia, recently expanding into the retail market and winning the multi-million dollar Tasplan tender. I am confident Richard will continue to build on that momentum and deliver our vision of giving people the fastest, easiest and most caring life insurance experience.”

MetLife is a global insurance company with a 150-year history, and is the third largest group life insurer in Australia, protecting 2.6 million lives. The company has recently expanded into the retail life insurance through financial advisers. MetLife has been a specialist provider of life insurance in Australia since 2005.

Commenting on the MetLife business, Mr Brunsdon also said: “It is an exciting time for MetLife in Australia. Richard, and our executive leadership team, are well positioned to capitalise on what we have already achieved.”

Prior to joining Statewide, Mr Nunn has worked for some of the industry’s biggest and best known organisations including NAB, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), IOOF and AXA, across a range of management roles and geographies. Richard will be relocating to Sydney to take up the role in May.

Vince Watt, MetLife Australia’s Chief Financial Officer, will continue as Acting CEO until Mr Nunn commences in May.

“I want to thank Vince for his outstanding leadership and all our employees for their continued commitment to delivering for our customers,” said Mr Brunsdon.

Source: Company Press Release