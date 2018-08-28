New York-based property and casualty insurance company Merchants Insurance Group has selected Hi Marley's platform as its intelligent messaging solution.

Merchants claims vice president Ken Carter said: “Our mission is to help our customers manage risk, pre and post loss, so that they may live their dreams.

“The Marley platform provides a means of instant communication with our customers, enabling customers to communicate using the latest technology. Our claims team was up and running within a day, and the feedback from customers and our colleagues has been terrific.”

Merchants is the first insurance carrier to deploy the Marley platform across all of its personal and commercial lines claims, including home, auto, business and workers compensation.

Merchants’ customers can communicate with their claims representatives via text – sharing photos, receiving proactive updates and getting real-time answers to questions. Marley is the first AI-based conversational service platform built specifically for the insurance industry and requires no IT integration to get started.

Hi Marley CEO Michael Greene said: “Merchants is a well-respected name in the insurance industry, it is an honor to be entrusted to deliver an exceptional experience to their customers. They have a great vision for the value of the Marley platform, and we are working together to find new ways to improve the customer experience.

“We are thrilled to have them as a partner on the journey to transform the way customers communicate with their insurance companies.”

Source: Company Press Release