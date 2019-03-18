McLarens, a leading, global independent insurance services provider, today announced the acquisition of American Environmental Group, LLC (“AEG”).

Under the terms of the agreement, AEG will become a wholly owned subsidiary of McLarens; financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

AEG adds an additional level of expertise to McLarens’ existing risk management and loss adjusting services. AEG offers a full suite of indoor air quality testing and environmental consulting services, supporting the insurance industry, environmental remediation and restoration specialists, and corporate risk managers across a range of industries and government agencies. AEG specializes in the assessment of indoor air quality exposures, identification of hazards, “Scope of Work” recommendations of corrective plans, and Post Remediation Verification Reports, confirming the property has been brought back to pre-existing conditions. In addition, the company’s Environmental Technicians and Industrial Hygienists work with a vast array of market segments, such as corporate risk managers and real estate portfolio owners to help ensure their facilities and buildings are compliant with indoor air quality federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

“Adding AEG to the McLarens portfolio of solutions is another demonstration of our strategy to offer a full-service suite of independent risk management services to our clients,” said Gary Brown, Chief Executive Officer at McLarens. “The AEG team shares our client-centric approach, dedication to premium quality and high-touch service, stringent focus on technical expertise and data-driven, non-biased assessment. In our work managing complex property claims, we see a real need for effective third-party environmental assessment and solutions, particularly in testing for and determining environmental risk factors and inspecting for complete resolution of necessary remediation. These claims can be complex and costly, requiring thorough assessment and remediation plans not only to eliminate property damage but to safeguard against future health risks of occupants. Adding AEG to our team is a natural extension of our existing services and creates an in-house environmental consultancy, which will allow our US adjusters to provide an even greater level of pre- and post-risk assessment and solutions to clients.”

AEG will continue to operate under the American Environmental Group brand for the foreseeable future. Jay Barkley, founder of AEG, says, “Our team is excited to be part of a trusted and respected firm like McLarens. We share fundamental operating principles and, like McLarens, we have been successful by delivering independent technical services and solutions to help our customers mitigate risk. We are looking forward to bringing our unique capabilities and working in partnership with McLarens’ US adjusters and their clients.”

Source: Company Press Release