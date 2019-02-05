LifeScore Labs, the risk-scoring insurtech subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), today announced the launch of MyLifeScore360, which provides consumers with a free, easy-to-use tool for understanding personal life insurance risk.

MyLifeScore360 is a free online risk scoring tool that provides insights to how an insurance carrier may measure their risk, by answering 10 simple questions on such characteristics as age, height, weight and smoking-status, among others. Based on their answers, consumers will be provided with a score between 1-100 (with 100 being the best), as well as a report on the factors that contributed to the score, which will enable them to better understand and interpret how their risk profile may impact their life insurance risk. The user’s data, score and report are anonymous and are not shared with other life insurance companies or third parties.

Consumers, if they wish, also have the option to explore products aligned to their needs.

“Purchasing a life insurance policy can be one of the most important decisions a person can make,” says Sears Merritt, Head of LifeScore Labs and MassMutual’s Head of Data Science & Analytics. “As an industry, we can make underwriting more understandable for everyone if both consumers and insurers can use a standard risk score when making buying and underwriting decisions.”

MyLifeScore360 is an abbreviated consumer-focused version of the LifeScore360 product. LifeScore360, which launched in 2018, is a secure, cloud-based mortality risk model that enables life insurers to upload 48 de-identified data points to receive a LifeScore360 score. The score is designed to help insurers more transparently and accurately assess mortality risk.

Importantly, MyLifeScore360 also furthers LifeScore Labs’ vision for its scoring system to become an industry standard, enabling both consumers and businesses to evaluate risk through a single metric. LifeScore Labs anticipates releasing disability income and accelerated mortality risk models in 2019.

Source: Company Press Release