Liberty Mutual has bolstered its Agents Errors & Omissions Program by significantly improving, clarifying and revising key forms and endorsements, in order to better protect insurance agents.
Liberty Mutual national insurance specialty programs underwriting manager Todd Stevenson said: “We’ve made a great product even better.
“We’ve broadened key coverages, including a change from claims-made and reported to a pure claims-made policy form, clarified and simplified policy language, and expanded important endorsements.
“These enhancements are coupled with our experienced claims staff, dedicated claims advice line, 35+ years in the marketplace and competitive pricing.”
New coverage provisions include:
- Pure claims-made form
- Enhanced reducing and waiver of deductible provisions
- Increased supplemental payments provision for loss of earnings and regulatory defense
- Enhanced settlement provision
- Data compromise included with increased sub-limits
- Broadened coverage for carrier insolvency
For inquiries or further information contact agentseo@libertymutual.com and a program representative will respond.
Liberty Mutual’s Insurance Agents Errors & Omissions Program – which is written on admitted paper – is available nationally, except in Alabama, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York and West Virginia.
