Liberty Mutual has bolstered its Agents Errors & Omissions Program by significantly improving, clarifying and revising key forms and endorsements, in order to better protect insurance agents.

Liberty Mutual national insurance specialty programs underwriting manager Todd Stevenson said: “We’ve made a great product even better.

“We’ve broadened key coverages, including a change from claims-made and reported to a pure claims-made policy form, clarified and simplified policy language, and expanded important endorsements.

“These enhancements are coupled with our experienced claims staff, dedicated claims advice line, 35+ years in the marketplace and competitive pricing.”

New coverage provisions include:

Pure claims-made form

Enhanced reducing and waiver of deductible provisions

Increased supplemental payments provision for loss of earnings and regulatory defense

Enhanced settlement provision

Data compromise included with increased sub-limits

Broadened coverage for carrier insolvency

For inquiries or further information contact agentseo@libertymutual.com and a program representative will respond.

Liberty Mutual’s Insurance Agents Errors & Omissions Program – which is written on admitted paper – is available nationally, except in Alabama, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York and West Virginia.

