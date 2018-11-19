Liberty Mutual has launched a distribution model for the US to improve broker access to the full suite of its commercial and specialty insurance products.

Liberty Mutual global risk solutions distribution president Shaun Kelly said: “We’ve organized the country into six geographic regions, each of which will be managed by a regional executive.

“Each region will have a number of branch executives who will oversee broker relationships on a local level. This structure provides distribution partners access to the full capability of Liberty and Ironshore more easily, and will create new opportunities for us to work together in a multiline, collaborative way.”

The new regional executives are:

South Central Regional Executive, Ron Gleason

Midwest Regional Executive, Chris Johnston

Southeast Regional Executive, Amy Lochhead

Mid Atlantic Regional Executive, David Russo

Northeast Regional Executive, Bob Thomas

Western Regional Executive, Adam Witten

In addition to the regional executives, Liberty Mutual has appointed Ben Johnson as Wholesale Distribution Executive. Johnson will focus on optimizing relationships with wholesale distribution partners across North America.

Source: Company Press Release