Liberty Mutual has announced new appointments to lead commercial lines business for wholesale distribution within its Global Risk Solutions unit.

Tara Houvenagle has been named Wholesale Distribution Executive West, and Jessica Ferguson has been named Wholesale Distribution Executive East. They will join the leadership team led by Ben Johnson, Wholesale Distribution Executive for North America, who is responsible for overseeing the development and placement of products and services across Liberty Mutual and Ironshore’s wholesale distribution channels.

The wholesale distribution team – in close collaboration with Liberty and Ironshore’s wholesale underwriting units – is focused on developing innovative, dedicated products to serve the wholesale market and strengthen industry relationships for all of the areas of Liberty Mutual serving the wholesale market.

“We are excited to offer our wholesale partners with a single access point representing a full range of specialty and commercial product lines within Ironshore and Liberty Mutual. With the appointments of Tara and Jessica, we are confident of being in a sound position to meet growing market demand,” stated Mr. Johnson. “In addition, we have established dedicated wholesale underwriting units located in offices across the country, serving Excess Casualty, Primary General Liability, and Property products. We will continue to invest in serving the wholesale marketplace with better access and more products.”

Ms. Houvenagle, based in the St. Louis office, joined Ironshore in 2009. She has held various leadership roles focusing on umbrella, excess liability and primary general liability. She recently was Western Region Casualty Manager and Wholesale West Branch Executive for Ironshore. Ms. Houvenagle has more than fifteen years’ experience as a specialty underwriter, including five years with AIG WorldSource in Houston and St. Louis.

Prior to her appointment at Liberty Mutual, Ms. Ferguson was Vice President of the Broker Programs Business Development unit of JLT Re North America. Previously, she served for more than ten years in numerous positions with AIG and Lexington Insurance, primarily responsible for creating regional distribution strategies across commercial business lines and managing regional partnerships with both retail and wholesale markets. Ms. Ferguson is based in Liberty Mutual’s Boston office.

Source: Company Press Release