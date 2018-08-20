Liberty Company Insurance Brokers has acquired a majority stake in California-based Mitchell & Mitchell Insurance Agency for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Novato, Mitchell & Mitchell offers all lines of insurance including life, health, commercial, and personal and medical insurance to its client base of professionals.

Its clients include dentists, lawyers, CPAS, podiatrists, architects and engineers, and contractors and artisans.

The insurance provider serves clients in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose and throughout California and also in Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

Liberty said that Gary Mitchell will continue as president of Mitchell & Mitchell, which was founded in 1954 by his father Ed Mitchell.

The company has served as the exclusive agent for the CNA lawyer’s professional liability program in California for close to two decades.

With more than 200,000 attorneys insured, CNA is among the largest writers of lawyer’s professional liability insurance in the US, for companies of any size.

Liberty CEO Jerry Pickett said: “We could not be more excited to welcome the impressive team from Mitchell & Mitchell and the wealth of experience they bring to Liberty for professional liability and program business.

“Their management of the CNA programs for Lawyers, Dentists, and CPAs is among the highest performing in the nation and we look forward to continuing that exceptional level of stewardship while tapping into our multi-office infrastructure and sales culture to grow our clientele in these professional niches.”

Liberty with offices across California handles the insurance needs of more than 10,000 commercial and personal clients.

Established in 1987, the company boasts of being a full service broker that provides a flexible exit strategy to agency owners and an entrepreneurial platform to ambitious producers to achieve equity partnership.

Liberty, which was founded by Bill Johnson, specializes in specialty practice groups that include automotive service/repair, high net worth personal lines, greenhouse growers, non profits, apparel manufacturers/retailers, property owners/developers, and construction.