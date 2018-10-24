Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ subsidiary Highland Capital Brokerage has completed the launch of its new Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Desk.

The new resource provides advisors affiliated with Ladenburg’s independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) subsidiaries with education, training and sales support in order to identify and implement effective solutions in the fast-growing hybrid long-term care insurance market for their clients.

Highland Capital Brokerage is a leading independent brokerage of life insurance solutions nationwide.

The launch of the Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Desk marks the latest step in Ladenburg’s ongoing strategic effort to leverage its financial resources, intellectual capital, and nationwide scale to provide industry-leading solutions that directly support the long-term growth and success of advisors affiliated with each of its five IAB subsidiary firms: Securities America, Triad Advisors, KMS Financial Services, Investacorp and Securities Service Network (SSN).

By helping advisors understand the broad range of emerging options in the market for hybrid insurance solutions – which combine life insurance policies with long-term care benefits, among other models – and providing access to a comprehensive array of solutions from leading carriers, Ladenburg and Highland are positioning advisors to address sources of profound and growing anxiety for individuals and families across the country, such as increases in longevity that could raise clients’ risk of outliving their retirement savings and encountering expensive late-life health problems.

Ladenburg executive vice president and chief operating officer Adam Malamed said: “As major demographic shifts such as rising lifespans continue to present new challenges for individuals and families nationwide, Ladenburg is fully committed to giving advisors affiliated with our IAB subsidiaries the tools, resources and expertise they need to effectively address these issues and keep clients’ retirement plans on track.

“The hybrid long-term care insurance market has seen significant growth in recent years as carriers have introduced solutions that can provide clients with greater retirement security through innovative approaches to long-term care coverage, among other areas.

“By helping our advisors stay on top of the options in this vital and fast-changing sector through our Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Desk, Ladenburg and Highland Capital Brokerage are positioning them for continued growth by empowering them to address their clients’ most pressing long-term concerns.”

Highland Capital Brokerage and Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services (LTAIS) CEO Jim Gelder said: “When advisors have access to more versatile insurance offerings, they can better solve for clients’ long-term health needs while also addressing their life insurance needs.

“These added resources improve the ability of advisors to provide holistic guidance that can protect a broad spectrum of clients. This initiative reflects how Highland and Ladenburg continue to anticipate how the insurance market is evolving, so we can develop the tools for advisors to capitalize on those insights.”

The Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Desk is currently available to advisors affiliated with all of Ladenburg’s IAB subsidiaries.

The desk provides education, training and sales support for advisors who are seeking to learn more about deploying hybrid policies, and helps them select appropriate solutions for specific clients. There is no additional charge to advisors to utilize the desk.

Ladenburg wealth management senior vice president Paul Lofties said: “We are very pleased to have completed the rollout of our Hybrid Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Desk for advisors across all of Ladenburg’s IAB subsidiaries. For clients, outliving their retirement funds and encountering a health problem late in life is one of their biggest worries.

“In the past, though, many long-term care policies were not well-tailored to address these concerns.

“With this new value-added service offering, Ladenburg and Highland have moved quickly to ensure that our advisors have the most relevant expertise and solutions possible through our broader Wealth Management platform to help them navigate the increasingly-crucial hybrid insurance solutions market and address an area of fast-growing concern among households across the country.”

Source: Company Press Release