Jewelers Mutual, the only U.S. carrier specializing in insuring jewelry and jewelry businesses for more than 100 years, announced it is using Truepic, a company known for industry-leading photo authentication technology, to perform virtual inspections at the point of underwriting and looking to expand its use over the coming year.

Jewelers Mutual is working with other major insurance companies in the U.S., underwriting thousands of jewelry policies a day.

Truepic Vision, a newly released product by Truepic, allows Jewelers Mutual customers to perform advanced virtual inspections – reducing the need for outdated and slower inspection processes, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction, and reducing overall cost. Customers are able to perform inspections of their valuables in minutes and Jewelers Mutual can rely on Truepic’s image verification technology, with over twenty-two different checks performed in under fifteen seconds, to verify that photos are authentic, unedited and process policies and claims faster than previously possible.

Bryan Howard, Director Product Management and Personal Lines Underwriting at Jewelers Mutual said, “Truepic Vision has provided a convenient, less intrusive option to collect photos, which has led to quicker turnaround times and an improved experience for our personal lines customers. When photos are taken through the Truepic Vision app, our underwriters have a much higher confidence level on their authenticity. We see several other opportunities to use the Truepic Vision technology to benefit our customers, partners and employees.”

Dan Gumpright, VP and Head of Insurance at Truepic, said, “Truepic Vision has truly redefined the virtual inspection experience. We believe that genuine customers should be able to perform an inspection by clicking a link, not have to log into a website or application, take photos and get on with their day. In an era where photos and visual media are difficult to trust, especially in commercial applications, we use our years of image forensics experience and technology to provide insurance companies with the trusted images they need, and insureds with the customer-centric experience that they want. Our modernized inspection process is trusted across the business, from underwriting to claims, and even within Special Investigation Units (SIU).”

Source: Company Press Release