Insurance market rating agency AM Best has given a stable outlook to Italy's insurance market in terms of growth, warning low-value bonds could threaten it

Global ratings agency AM Best has predicted weak growth with a stable outlook for the insurance market in Italy going forward.

The agency has pointed towards operating profit in the non-life insurance market as a reason for market stability, but warned that a decrease in the value of government bonds held by insurers could force it to downgrade its outlook to negative.

Michael Dunckley, associate director of AM Best, said: “The Italian economy entered a technical recession in the third and fourth quarters of 2018. The prognosis for growth going forward is quite weak.

“The main things that could create negative pressure on the outlook would be a deterioration in operating results and a deterioration in solvency as a result of a widening in spreads on Italian government bonds decreasing the value of those assets in the balance sheet and impacting the capital of insurance companies.”

Despite a weak prognosis, Mr Dunckley does acknowledge the possibility for growth in the market, which he considers as stable for now.

He said: “Nonetheless, I think that there could be some growth in the sector.

“The key factors underlying the stable outlook are the sustained strong operating profitability of Italian non-life insurers and the resilience of the solvency levels of those insurers, despite some vulnerability to spread widening in Italian government bonds.”

Why will a decrease in the spread of government bond yields impact Italian insurance companies?

According to a 2017 report from market researcher PWC, government bonds are the primary method of investment for Italian insurers.

The firm estimated in the report that these investment products form 45% of assets for the insurance market as a whole.

A widening spread of Italian government bond yields means a decrease in the value of these assets on the books of insurers.

If their value falls below the amount of debt held by the insurers, they become more at risk of insolvency.

Rising government debt could cause drop in bond value

The European Commission, the EU’s legislative arm, issued a warning to the Italian government yesterday in a letter to Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, asking him to explain rising public debt.

“Italy is confirmed not to have made sufficient progress towards the debt reduction criterion in 2018,” said the letter, signed by EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and the bloc’s economy commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

The Commission has given the Italian government until Friday to respond to its assessment of the country’s debt which, if not reduced, could result in a fine after an extended period of non-compliance.

Despite this, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said he will spend €30bn (£26.47bn) on a flat tax, which economists say will drive up Italy’s €2.5tn (£2.2tn) debt and breach EU spending rules.

Risk indicators on Italian government bonds increased this week after plans for the flat tax were announced, but Salvini claimed his party’s showing of 34% in the EU parliamentary elections demonstrated that he has a mandate to change EU spending regulations.