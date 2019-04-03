Integrity Marketing Group, an independent distributor of life and health insurance products in the US, has entered into an agreement to acquire Michigan-based MultiState Insurance Center for an undisclosed amount.

MultiState Insurance Center is based in Grand Haven, Michigan, and is a second-generation, family-owned and operated agency offering insurance in Medicare Supplement and Final Expense specialties.

Launched in 1965, the firm specializes in the Senior Insurance Market focused on providing quick and reliable service to agents across the country. Its aim is to provide its agents with affordable and comprehensive selection of products in the industry.

MultiState Insurance claims that it does not have voicemail. Its staff offers business quotes, product knowledge and answers to underwriting questions.

After the conclusion of the deal, MultiState Insurance owner and CEO Karen Fredricks will become an owner in Integrity.

Fredricks said: “My father started MultiState over 45 years ago and I was born into the business. We’ve always had the motto to ‘do the right thing’, and Integrity is the right platform to take MultiState to the next level.

“I had to find out why all these organizations were joining Integrity. What I learned was that my business would only get stronger. Integrity has built a platform to help family-run businesses access the resources they need to grow while securing their legacy. Our agents will benefit from more products and value-add services, and the support Integrity provides means our team can focus on serving agents and helping more families.”

Integrity Marketing co-founder and CEO Bryan W Adams said: “We’re very proud to partner with Karen and her entire team at MultiState. MultiState is a fast-growing agency that provides exceptional service to their agents and agencies, and we are excited to provide their team with additional resources to continue to grow and expand.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Integrity Marketing Group is a distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. The company develops and distributes insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets the products through its distribution network, including other large insurance agencies located across the country through more than 140,000 independent agents.

In February, Integrity acquired NEAT Management Group, a distributor of Final Expense Life Insurance products in the US. As part of the deal, NEAT Management’s owner Tim J McCoy has become one of the owners in Integrity.