Integrity Marketing Group announced that it has acquired Tidewater Management Group, one of the largest distributors of Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage products in the Southeastern US.

As part of the deal, the company’s founder, Todd Fincher, becomes an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Tidewater will continue to be led by Fincher and will operate under its own brand. All of Tidewater’s 25 employees will continue in their current roles in their Raleigh, North Carolina headquarters.

Fincher and his team have built Tidewater into one of the largest insurance marketing organizations in the country. In 2018, Tidewater sold nearly $55 million of annualized premium and helped thousands of seniors plan for their Medicare and Final Expense needs. Tidewater has experienced explosive annual growth of almost 30 percent by offering superior service to its agent and agency partners. Joining Integrity will provide additional products and resources to accelerate the Company’s impressive progress.

“It’s an honor to be able to join Integrity at this point in our development,” said Fincher. “The Integrity platform equips our young and hungry team of proven professionals to compete at an entirely new level with access to top contracts and the latest technology. We’re now in a partnership with some of the best minds in our industry, all of which will allow us to better support all of our agents and agencies across the Southeast.”

“We’re excited to welcome Tidewater to the Integrity family,” said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. “We are always excited and humbled to gain a new partner and having a young entrepreneur like Todd with a fast-growing business brings new energy to our platform of industry leaders.”

“The Tidewater team is full of young, aggressive and proven experts in the Senior Market and we’re excited to have them join the Integrity team,” added Mike Wingate, Co-Founder of Integrity. “It’s exciting to see industry leaders in their prime join Integrity to take their organization to the next level.”

Source: Company Press Release