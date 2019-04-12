Indio Technologies, a management software platform for property and casualty insurance providers, today announced a partnership with United Valley Insurance Services to streamline the P&C application and renewal process for its members.

Through Indio’s software capabilities, United Valley Insurance Services’ 85+ insurance agency members will be able to improve overall client experience and turn the insurance application and renewal process into a fully digital, online, modern experience.

United Valley Insurance Services is a membership network of independent property and casualty focused insurance agencies located in California and Arizona. This partnership will allow for these agencies to gain access to Indio’s database of 4,500+ digitally enhanced “smart” insurance applications, Indio’s full e-signature solution known as IndioSign, and secure document storage. The member agencies will be able to drastically improve their client experience when utilizing Indio for the application and renewal process with insureds. Additionally, they will be able to streamline their internal operations around collecting client data.

“By bringing Indio’s services to our agencies, United Valley members will be able to bring the power of a truly digital, online insurance experience to their insureds,” said Rene Swan, President for United Valley Insurance Services. “This partnership will enable us to continue to simplify and expedite the insurance application and renewal process for our members in ways not possible before.”

Indio will provide United Valley agency members with ongoing education including industry insights and best practices, along with one-on-one training of the Indio platform. The goal of the partnership is to provide brokers with a strong point of differentiation when servicing clients, while simultaneously delivering the most comprehensive experience possible for insureds when applying for or renewing their commercial insurance. This partnership will allow United Valley member agencies to move one step closer to a fully paperless insurance process.

“Indio is excited to partner with an organization and group of agencies who are all committed to providing their insureds with the best insurance experience possible, by leveraging the best technology available,” said Michael Furlong, CEO and co-founder of Indio Technologies. “We look forward to being a part of the United Valley family and helping all United Valley agency members stay competitive in the digital age.”

In addition to simplifying commercial insurance for business owners, Indio’s software also minimizes the risk of human error by auto populating duplicate information across multiple forms, decreasing the opportunity for information to be entered improperly. This helps ensure that business owners are insured correctly and are not penalized with fines for incorrect insurance coverage. Indio plans to continue to expand their partnerships in 2019 to help create a paperless insurance industry.

