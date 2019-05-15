Insurance broker Hub International has joined forces with Player's Health to offer risk and compliance solutions for the amateur sports industry.

The partnership between Hub and the Player’s Health is expected to help organizations track and report injuries and abuse, define protocols to mitigate risks, and enhance the overall health and safety of athletes.

Player’s Health is a Minnesota-based is risk management firm which caters to the amateur sports sector by helping sports organizations to comply with the evolving athletic environment and responsibilities.

The risk management firm works with non-profit, for-profit, and school athletic organizations to offer its end-to-end risk management expertise. Its risk services include a safety assessment, health analytics and return-to-play software among others.

Hub sports & entertainment specialty practice senior vice president Alan Hollingsworth said: “Given recent high profile examples of abuse within amateur sports, there is a great need for them to monitor, enforce and comply with protocols on how to handle issues related to injury and abuse.

“With Player’s Health, our clients will have access to a one-of-a-kind digital resource to assist them in their efforts to reduce risk and liabilities and more importantly, protect the athletes, themselves, and the future of sports.”

Player’s Health created an interactive, digital risk management platform called Circle of Care Risk Management Suite that helps organizations in quickly evaluating and offering guidance on the best care for the health and well-being of youth athletes.

Circle of Care comes with background check services, training session monitoring, injury protocols, rehab assignments, and private, anonymous abuse and misconduct reporting.

The digital risk management platform also has a HIPAA compliant interface that simplifies the flow of youth athlete’s health details between coach, parent and healthcare provider.

Player’s Health founder and CEO Tyrre Burks said: “We are extremely excited to partner with HUB, who not only shares our vision around making sports safer for youth athletes and amateur athletes, but is also dedicated to helping us extend that vision globally.

“Together, we are committed to providing all sports organizations of any size, status and geography with risk services through challenging issues.”