04 Apr 2019
News

Hub International acquires the assets of Illinois-based Premiere Risk Management

By Compelo Staff Writer
Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Premiere Risk Management (PRM).

Image: Hub International acquires the assets of Premiere Risk Management. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in the Chicagoland area, PRM is a full-service commercial insurance broker providing all lines of property and casualty coverage to the transportation industry. Its focus on the transportation industry supports Hub’s Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub’s existing capabilities to help clients across industries with their transportation-related risks.

Jim Brdicka, Business Owner of PRM, and the entire PRM team will join Hub Transportation, and they will remain in their current location. Mr. Brdicka will report to Dain Dockter, Hub Transportation Midwest Territory Leader.

Source: Company Press Release

