Insurance brokerage firm Hub International (Hub) has acquired Clearwater Insurance Group for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Clearwater Insurance delivers innovative insurance solutions to clients through customized programs and proactive health services.

Clearwater Insurance president Alexander Eaton will join Hub Ontario reporting to Hub Ontario Wealth Management and Employee Benefits President, Curtis McCone.

The move further demonstrates Hub’s ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy to assemble best-in-class capabilities and entrepreneurial talent across Canada to develop a complete employee benefits solution.

About Hub’s M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.

