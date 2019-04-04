Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Del Fisher Insurance.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Del Fisher Insurance is an independent insurance broker providing personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto, business and contract bonding to area residents and businesses since 1981. Del Fisher Insurance represents some of the largest and most respected insurance companies in Canada.

Jeff Alderman, Office Manager/Partner of Del Fisher Insurance, will join Hub International Barton Limited and will be a member of the Prairie Arctic leadership team. John Dewit, President/Partner of Del Fisher Insurance, and L.M. (Mike) Santiago, Vice President/Partner of Del Fisher Insurance, will be retiring.

Source: Company Press Release