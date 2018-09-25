Horace Mann, a financial services company focused on delivering America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions, has deployed Guidewire Software’s ClaimCenter as its new claims management solution.

The company also launched Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter as its new data and analytics solutions.

The Guidewire Core and Data solutions, components of Guidewire InsurancePlatform, were implemented in October 2017 to help the company modernize its technology by replacing its previous systems, improving customer experience and operational effectiveness.

Horace Mann P&C and Customer Experience executive vice president Bill Caldwell said: “Implementing Guidewire ClaimCenter allows Horace Mann to decrease claim cycle time, which increases customer satisfaction and provides expense efficiencies over time.

“In addition, our new system makes it easier for us to recognize and react to emerging loss cost trends.”

Caldwell continued saying: “Through our partnership with Guidewire, we were able to complete the project on time and on budget.

“Implementing a data repository that is highly integrated allows our employees and agents to see a more holistic picture of a customer’s household, which will help us serve our customers better in the future.”

Guidewire Software chief delivery officer Mike Polelle said: “We congratulate Horace Mann on its successful InsurancePlatform Core and Data implementation projects.

“We are pleased that the solutions are serving as the claims, data, and analytics technology foundation to help the company continue to meet the insurance and retirement needs of America’s educators.”

Source: Company Press Release