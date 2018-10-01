Hiscox has introduced Influencer and Public Figure Protection insurance which covers risks faced by influencers and high profile individuals who lead their lives in the public eye.

The new product will make Hiscox the only insurer in the UK currently offering a tailor-made policy for influencers and public figures that includes cover for breach of promotional contract.

The value of the influencer market is estimated to reach as much as $10bn by 2020. Last year alone, there were over 12.9 million brand-sponsored posts on Instagram with this number expected to double by the end of the year.

The policy will be aimed at those with a public reputation and/or social media used for commercial purposes, such as Instagram users promoting products, those monetising a YouTube channel, podcast hosts, guest lecturers and those endorsing major brands. The product will cover as standard:

Breach of a promotional contract – such as claims made by agencies or brands in relation to the quality of a promotion, endorsement or sponsorship undertaken

Breach of advertising legislation – including unintentional breach of any advertising laws, regulations or codes of practice

Unauthorised access or posting on a social media account – such as those targeted by hackers Intellectual property infringement – including copyright infringement or the breach of a license

Defamation – actual or alleged libel, slander and malicious falsehood arising in online posts or in interviews

Breach of privacy – which covers breach of confidence and infringement of any right to privacy arising from media activities

Worldwide cover – including defence costs, damages and a choice of legal counsel.

In addition to the standard policy, customers will also be able to purchase an optional enhancement which provides coverage for defence costs associated with investigation by an advertising regulator in relation to disclosure of advertising.

Hiscox UK & Ireland Media Head James Brady said: “Influencer marketing has expanded exponentially in recent years as brands increasingly leverage the power and sway these individuals have over public opinion and product sales. As a result, influencers and those in the public eye are facing an evolving set of often complex risks.

“The ramifications of a poorly judged social media post or throw-away interview remark are rarely far from the headlines, but at present there is no true solution that offers protection for these individuals. Our Influencer and Public Figure Protection policy is a market-first, offering comprehensive cover including cover for breach of contract.

“We’ve been insuring high net worth individuals, creative companies and content creators for decades so this is a natural evolution in an area where we already have long-standing expertise.”

