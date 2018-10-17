Virginia-based middle market insurance agency Hilb Group (THG) has acquired DBR Group (DBR) for an undisclosed price.

The transaction became effective October 1, 2018.

Founded in 2004, DBR is an employee benefit and actuarial consulting firm providing a full range of benefits consulting and brokerage services to organizations of all sizes, including corporations, non-profits, Taft-Hartley funds, and public sector employers.

DBR will continue to operate out of their Framingham, MA location under the direction of the founding leadership: Paul Desrosiers, Chris Bean and Jim Roche.

Paul Desrosiers said: “Joining THG’s team will allow our clients to access a wider range of products and services to address their emerging and evolving needs.

“We are excited to join THG and view this move as an excellent opportunity to build on DBR’s success over the last 14 years”

THG CEO Ricky Spiro said: “Paul, Chris, and Jim have an outstanding partnership and they bring significant expertise in large group benefits to our firm.

“I am pleased to welcome them and DBR’s talented employee benefits professionals to our team.”

