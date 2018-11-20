The Hartford has appointed Christopher Lowell as head of its Small Business Innovation Lab, who will report to Stephanie Bush, head of the company’s small commercial and personal lines.

The Hartford strategy and ventures head John Wilcox said: “The lab is part of the company’s ongoing focus on driving innovation and growth across the company through the use of data, digital technology and insurtech partnerships to ensure we remain relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Bush said: “Focusing on the customer is more important than ever as technology continues to evolve, new digital capabilities are introduced and customer expectations grow. I am pleased to welcome Christopher to The Hartford. His broad experience and knowledge about emerging trends in the insurance industry will be instrumental as we look for new ways to support small business owners.”

Lowell will oversee the innovation lab, which is located in the financial district in New York City, and will be focused on designing and testing new products and business models to meet the changing needs of The Hartford’s small business customers.

Lowell said: “With a relentless focus on customers, we will continue to bring personalization, advanced technology and new business models to the risk management world – allowing small business owners to focus on what they do best, delivering value for their clients and customers.”

Prior to joining The Hartford, Lowell was a leader of corporate strategy and research at Liberty Mutual. Before joining Liberty Mutual, he held strategic and leadership roles with companies in a variety of industries across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Harvard University and master’s degrees from Northeastern University and the M.I.T. Sloan School of Management.

